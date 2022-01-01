The Garden City Hotel Testimonial - The Whiz

The Garden City Hotel, one of Long Island, New York’s premier landmarks and retreats, is among many properties throughout the country to have recently experienced pandemic-related staff shortages. Searching for a solution to support and enhance its 147-year legacy of excellent guest service and spotless accommodations, hotel management directed their attention to enlisting a smart robotic vacuum to overcome the challenges of a limited staff. Watch the video to see how they support cleanliness and productivity by utilizing Whiz by SoftBank Robotics’ AI-driven platform.